General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in General Electric by 61.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in General Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

