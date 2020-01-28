Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Global Partners has a payout ratio of 239.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 335.5%.

GLP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,670. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $661.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.00.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

