Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Global Payments stock opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.