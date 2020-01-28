Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

GOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON GOCO traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.30 ($1.29). 47,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.85. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of $411.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

