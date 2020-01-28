Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 352.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,128 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

BMY stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 358,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

