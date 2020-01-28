Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 573,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.