Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $40.54 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.39. The stock had a trading volume of 669,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

