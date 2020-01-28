Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after buying an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,465,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $165.67 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

