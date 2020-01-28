Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.45. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.92 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

