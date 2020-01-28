Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $167.06. 20,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.