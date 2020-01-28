Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.25. 49,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,569. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

