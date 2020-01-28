Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.76. 22,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.73. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

