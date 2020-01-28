Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Trading Down 5%

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

