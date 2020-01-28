Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSS. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit