Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSS. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

