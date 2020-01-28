Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $245.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.82.

NYSE:CI opened at $199.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 163,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

