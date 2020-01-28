GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.28. GP Strategies shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

