Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

GHM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Graham’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

