Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.12. 2,340,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

