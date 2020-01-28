Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,035,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,050,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $19,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

