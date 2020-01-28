Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,883 shares of company stock worth $15,588,069 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.05.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $300.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $158.99 and a one year high of $316.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.16 and its 200 day moving average is $248.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

