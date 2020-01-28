Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Logitech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,392. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,518. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.