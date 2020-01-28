Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,251. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

