Graviocoin Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $505,047.00 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,252,212,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,417,207 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

