Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Update

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $7,546,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

