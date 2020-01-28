Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on February 7th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Green Plains Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a payout ratio of 119.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

