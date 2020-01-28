Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.45, 825,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,228,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

