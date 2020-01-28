Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 10th

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

ASX GCI opened at A$2.04 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.05. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

