Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 43,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,243. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.