GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 305.50 ($4.02). 73,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,318. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.