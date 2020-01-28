Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Hallador Energy has a payout ratio of 320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hallador Energy to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HNRG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.