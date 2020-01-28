Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 27.0% in January

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 333.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 140,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

