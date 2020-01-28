Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.65. Halliburton shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 338,601 shares.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,480,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,097,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.