Halma’s (HLMA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,870.45 ($24.60).

Get Halma alerts:

HLMA traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,132 ($28.05). 301,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,002.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.