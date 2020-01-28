Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE HWC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 221,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

