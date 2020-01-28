Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $34.84. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 7,817,491 shares traded.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

About Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

