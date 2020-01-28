Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HOG opened at $34.84 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

