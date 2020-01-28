Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,312,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

ABEO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,834. The company has a market cap of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

