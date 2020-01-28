Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 335,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

