Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,347. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

