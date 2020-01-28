Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

