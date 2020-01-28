HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EYPT. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

