HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Up to $141.60

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.70, but opened at $141.60. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 2,380,002 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

