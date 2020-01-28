HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.95 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-12.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $146.12. 26,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

