Head to Head Review: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.22 $287.59 million $1.60 8.73 Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.65 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50% Mr. Cooper Group -21.46% 8.81% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Mr. Cooper Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

