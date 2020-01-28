Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. Heineken has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

