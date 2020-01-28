Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the media stories that may have effected Heineken’s ranking:
- CORRECTED-Heineken denies Brazil lawsuit threatens its 2017 takeover (uk.reuters.com)
- Heineken Denies Brazil Lawsuit Threatens Its 2017 Takeover (nytimes.com)
- Leinster v Saracens – Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final details (leinsterrugby.ie)
- Non-Alcoholic Heineken Beer Now Available (bernews.com)
- Coca-Cola Brasil asks court to void Heineken acquisition in Brazil: report (reuters.com)
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
