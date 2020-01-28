Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 526,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

HELE stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $196.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,997,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

