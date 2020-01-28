Heramed (ASX:HMD) Stock Price Down 3%

Heramed Limited (ASX:HMD)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 578,859 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Get Heramed alerts:

In other Heramed news, insider Tal Slonim 1,249,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th.

HeraMED Limited develops and sells pregnancy monitoring solutions for home and professional use in Australia, Europe, and Israel. The company's product is the HeraBEAT, a fetal heart rate monitor principally for use by an expectant mother to monitor their fetus' heartbeat. It is also involved in developing EchoBEAT, the next generation of its home-oriented pregnancy monitoring devices; and Orion, an artificial intelligence powered pregnancy monitoring system for pregnancy monitoring analysis.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heramed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heramed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.