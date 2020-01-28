HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

