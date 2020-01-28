HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

