Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $424.40 million and a P/E ratio of 77.86. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.60.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 116 ($1.53) target price for the company.

